Sick actors spark health scare at TVB

HONG KONG • Broadcaster TVB sounded the alarm when a part-time actor was seen vomiting on its TVB Studios grounds in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

The company said it responded by ramping up cleaning and sanitising efforts even as it strictly enforces temperature checks on artists and visitors.

Hong Kong has recorded one death so far as it combats the coronavirus outbreak.

The person who had vomited was later found out to be suffering from a stomach ailment and had not travelled abroad.

TVB also had to deal with another health scare when five actors, who are currently shooting drama Legal Mavericks 2, did not report for work after they called to say they were not in top form.

The five are Vincent Wong, Sisley Choi, Jessica Kan, Owen Cheung and Kelly Cheung, with their absences leading to a three-day production shutdown.

According to the On.cc portal, producer Lam Chi Wah said the actors showed signs of strain and fatigue after they shot scenes in the mountains at night, with work stretching until 6am the next day.

Wong, who has since gone back to work, said he felt better after resting at home.

"The show is a legal drama, so there's a lot of dialogue. I was talking non-stop for days," he said, adding it had given him a sore throat.

He said he had holed up at home to play it safe so he would not be a health hazard to others.

Wong said the drama's producers are also cutting back on scenes involving crowds. The script, which calls for sequences to be shot in Myanmar, may be amended if the health situation worsens.