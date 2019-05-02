Shocking snubs and surprises in Tonys awards list

The nominees for this year's Tony Awards, which honours excellence in live Broadway theatre, have been announced. But who got left out? And who might have been startled to find his or her name on Tuesday morning's list? Here is a guide to the day's snubs and surprises.

PRODUCER'S IMPERFECT DAY

Scott Rudin took a remarkable five plays to Broadway this season and the nominators were not wowed by all of them.

The shock was their decision to leave out To Kill A Mockingbird, a costly and heavily promoted adaptation of Harper Lee's novel, for best new play.

The production, which arrived after a legal battle and has been selling strongly at the box office, did get nine nominations, including for three of its performers.

Hillary And Clinton received only one nomination (for Laurie Metcalf as its star) and the revival of King Lear got only one too - and not for 82-year-old Glenda Jackson in the title role.

Instead, the riskiest of Rudin's productions - the bloody vaudeville Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus by downtown favourite Taylor Mac - did surprisingly well, scooping up seven nominations.

And The Waverly Gallery earned nods for best revival of a play and for Elaine May as lead actress.

GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS

The stage adaptation of Network is, like Mockingbird, a commercial hit, but scored no nod for best play.

The kinetic, video-heavy production has been celebrated mostly for its central (and Tony-nominated) performance by Bryan Cranston.

The show's polarising director, Ivo van Hove, was nominated as well.

Ink, another play about the media that originated in London, fared better. This drama by James Graham about an early chapter in media mogul Rupert Murdoch's career received six nominations, including best play and best director.

The Lifespan Of A Fact, which starred Daniel Radcliffe as a magazine fact-checker, did not get any nominations.

GOING VIRAL GETS YOU ONLY SO FAR

Be More Chill, a sci-fi musical about a teenager's effort to become more popular, has never been beloved by critics, but was powered to Broadway by online fandom.

That fan base is largely adolescent, and there are no teenagers among the 42 Tony nominators, so the show's hardworking composer, Joe Iconis, earned the show's only nod.

LIMITED LOVE FOR CHER

The Cher Show, a jukebox musical about you-know-who, scored notice for its lead actress, Stephanie J. Block; its glittery costumer, Bob Mackie; and its lighting designer, Kevin Adams, but not for the show itself or other figures on its creative team.

The musical, backed by Hamilton lead producer Jeffrey Seller, has been selling well but not amazingly, and this is a show that could benefit from a strong musical performance on the awards broadcast.

SPLIT VERDICT ON TOPICALITY

What The Constitution Means To Me, Heidi Schreck's autobiographical reflection on gender and American law, has benefited from perfect timing, arriving on the scene amid the #MeToo movement and the contentious battle over President Donald Trump's nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

But American Son, about a fraught relationship between young black men and police, got no nominations.

ZEROED OUT

Nine shows were completely overlooked by the nominators.

The immediate commercial implications are significant only for Pretty Woman, a stage adaptation of the film, with music by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, that has been doing reasonably well at the box office despite unfavourable reviews.

NYTIMES