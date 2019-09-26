Shining as solo artists

Freed from the confines of their respective bands, Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tread their own distinct paths with recent solo releases.

With Jaime, her debut solo album, Howard veers from the southern blues-rock path that her Grammy-award winning band made their name with, expanding her palette with tracks inspired by R&B, funk, jazz and hip-hop.

Her soulful croon is incredible, whether it is in her unrestrained howls or her smoky, low tones, while her lyrics are visceral and raw.

The 30-year-old navigates life's travails - from dysfunctional relationships to racial issues - but is always hopeful of better times.

Stay High is a lovely ode to her father's zest for life ("At night, where we get to play/And we smile and laugh and jump and clap/And yell and holler and just feel great").

Yet, a few songs later, Goat's Head painfully recounts how the family grappled with bigotry after her African-American father started a family with her white mother ("Who slashed my dad's tires and put a goat head in the back?/I guess I wasn't s'posed to know that, too bad").

And while R&B slow jam Baby and stirring synth-pop track Run To Me call out problematic relationships, she also pays tribute to love in all its complications in the romantic Presence and melancholic Georgia.

The improvised, one-take 13th Century Metal is a funky track with jazz luminary Robert Glasper, in which Howard reads out her hopeful response to United States President Donald Trump's 2016 election run and the death of funk-pop icon Prince in the same year ("I stand to protect and focus myself/In the betterment of my fellow being").

He Loves Me uplifts with its spiritual vibes ("He loves me when I do what I want/He loves me, he doesn't judge me"), while the psychedelic-soul-styled Tomorrow is optimistic ("Tomorrow, I'll be better").

Why Me? Why Not., the second solo album from Gallagher, is proof that the man is no one-trick pony and is a solid follow-up to his 2017 solo debut As You Were.

While the title might seem typical of one of British rock's most brash and self-assured frontmen, it was inspired by artworks done by the 47-year-old singer's idol, John Lennon.

"Now I'm back in the city/The lights are up on me," he sneers in typical fashion on spirited lead single Shockwave, while Glimmer shines with its lively Motown-inspired beat.

There is a strong family vibe in the songs, especially on symphonic rock track One Of Us.

Its lyrics ("You said we'd live forever/Who do you think you're kidding?/You were only one of us") makes one wonder if it is a call for reconciliation with arch-rival, elder brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel. Liam Gallagher's son, Gene, also plays bongos on the track.

Breezy tune Now That I've Found You is an ode to previously estranged daughter Molly Moorish, whom he met for the first time last year.

He also pays tribute to his mother on Be Still.

Tender tunes aside, Gallagher's music is most effective when he is being his usual blunt, outspoken self, like in self-empowerment anthem The River.

"Don't believe celebrities," he sings with little sign of irony.

"The money-suckin' MPs/The device in your hands, imitation beauty".