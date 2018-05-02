Shinee make comeback after lead singer's death

SEOUL • The shocking news in December of the death of Jonghyun, lead singer of South Korean boyband Shinee - from an apparent suicide because of depression - left fans grieving worldwide.

It was only recently that the remaining four members resumed their activities as a group.

Now, Shinee are on track to make a comeback near the end of this month, according to their management agency SM Entertainment.

It said on Monday that the group are in "final preparations to release a new album".

The members are also scheduled to meet fans in Seoul on May 27 to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Shinee made their debut in 2008 with the single Replay.

Their other hits include Love Like Oxygen, Ring Ding Dong, Lucifer and View.

But Jonghyun's death also revealed the darker side of the South Korean entertainment industry, with many critics lambasting the difficult working conditions that many artists face in the race to the top.

