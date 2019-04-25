S.H.E's Selina announces Derek Chang as boyfriend on TV

(ASIAONE) - Are they really together?

Cupid's arrow seemed to have struck Selina Jen, after she introduced castmate Derek Chang as her new boyfriend on Chinese reality show Daughters' Romance. But some fans suspect it's just a publicity stunt.

The teasing began during last week's penultimate episode, when the 37-year-old member of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E addressed the pair's differences in age, finances and status.

Derek, 26, had said: "Even though I am not on a par with you now in terms of capability, that doesn't mean I cannot catch up with you eventually. I have faith in myself."

The couple then took things up a notch in the finale broadcast today (April 24).

The Taiwanese actor mustered up courage and asked Selina: "Since you came here today, does that mean you are willing to be together with me?"

She is seen nodding even before Derek completed his sentence.

The two then entered the recording studio, where Selina introduced Derek as "my boyfriend" to her father.

Later, Selina updated her Weibo: "This has been a romantic journey. Thank you for your effort in arranging every single date. Thank you for always putting my feelings first. Thank you for remembering my favourite food."

She goes on: "Thank you for opening your heart to me and chatting about everything. Thank you for saying that I look good whenever I asked you whether I looked swollen that day. Thank you for helping me to find my romantic self. Thank you for making me like who I am now. Thank you for appearing in my life. Thank you, Derek."

Selina previously said on Daughters' Romance that she still believed in love, after divorcing lawyer Richard Chang in 2016. The duo were married for five years.

Derek is most known for his roles in My Dear Boy (2017), Stay With Me (2016) and Da San Yuan (2019).

While many fans were happy for this new celebrity lovebirds, some wondered whether they're merely a screen couple.

Guess we would only know with time.