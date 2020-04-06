S.H.E.'s Ella Chen shows fans what stay-at-home looks like in a $5 million home

Ella Chen from Taiwan girl group S.H.E. has come a long way since her days as a rookie singer.

When she first started out, Chen, together with fellow S.H.E. members Selina Jen and Hebe Tian, lived in a small apartment with a rent of about $480 a month.

These days, though, Chen, now a mother of one, lives in a luxury apartment in Taipei.

Her not-so-humble abode has come under the spotlight after her social media posts about her life at home had given fans a peek into her home.

While the 38-year-old is not under quarantine, she has been staying at home to practise social distancing and using Instagram to fill fans in on her time indoors.

Her homebound posts include exercise routines and food logs, but fans are more interested in her luxury unit. Chen and her husband, Malaysian businessman Alvin Lai, 43, had moved to the Neihu district in 2012, where apartments start at $5 million. The couple has a son, who turns three on April 12.

But a luxury unit may not be enough to beat the boredom of being cooped up. In another post, Chen talked about watching Korean drama Itaewon Class, saying: "I will be empty again once I finish watching."

Luckily, it seems the Taiwanese icon has found other ways to fill her time, with later posts showing her busy in the kitchen.

"It's been a while since I last cooked! Home cooked food can also be a source of happiness," The singer wrote in a post featuring her homecooked dishes.

Aside from Instagram, fans can also catch Chen in Chinese survival reality show Idol Producer, where she is a vocal instructor.