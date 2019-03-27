Sheena Easton gig in July

Pop veteran Sheena Easton will be in Singapore to perform at the Gateway Theatre on July 28.

Best known for 1980s hits such as Telefone (Long Distance Love Affair), Almost Over You (both 1983) and the James Bond theme For Your Eyes Only (1981), she won Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 1982 and Top Pop New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in 1981.

She has released 15 albums, the most recent of which was Fabulous in 2000.

Born in Scotland, the 59-year-old is also an accomplished actress, appearing in television series such as cop show Miami Vice (1987) as well as animated shows like the All Dogs Go To Heaven series (from 1996 to 1998).

She recently starred as diva Dorothy Brock in the 2017 West End run of jukebox musical 42nd Street.

BOOK IT / SHEENA EASTON "FOR YOUR EYES ONLY" LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

WHEN: July 28, 8pm

ADMISSION: Tickets from $108 to $228 will go on sale tomorrow at 10am via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)