S.H.E go hiking to celebrate Hebe Tien's birthday

S.H.E may not be as active compared to their heyday during the 2000s, but the members of the Taiwanese girl group still meet to celebrate one another's birthdays every year.

Hebe Tien turned 37 on Monday and she went hiking with Selina Jen, 38, and Ella Chen, 38, in Wangyou Valley in Taiwan's Keelung city.

She said that Chen shared with them table olives during the hike and joked that these are "outdoor snacks of aunties".

The singer hoped everyone would be fine this year and noted it was the start of the season when everyone headed outdoors to keep healthy.

Jen also posted the photos of them hiking on social media, as she wrote she was even willing to hike to the moon for Tien.

Tien has been keen on hiking and baking recently, going by social media posts of her making pastries like strawberry cake and canele French pastry.

She had also posted photos of her hiking in Teapot Mountain in New Taipei city last Monday.

To meet up with her "good sisters" on Monday, she celebrated her birthday one day earlier with her family on Sunday by hiking in Lion's Head Mountain in Miaoli county.

S.H.E made their debut in 2001 with the album Girl's Dorm and are known for their award-winning radio hits.

The members have pursued solo projects since 2010, and set up their own management agencies after ending their contract with long-time label HIM International Music.

They performed together as a band at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards in June last year, singing the song, Seventeen, which was written by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Ching-feng to mark their 17th anniversary in 2018.