Shawn Mendes to perform in Singapore

Pop singer Shawn Mendes is set to return to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 4.

The show is part of the Asian leg of a world tour that also includes stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Macau and Tokyo.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for hits such as In My Blood and Treat You Better, first performed in Singapore to a sold-out crowd of more than 5,000 at The Star Theatre in 2017.

Last year, his self-titled third album topped the United States charts, his third straight No. 1 on the Billboard album charts after Illuminate (2016) and Handwritten (2015).

In My Blood was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards earlier this year while his third album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

He won five awards, including Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year at this year's Juno Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Grammys.