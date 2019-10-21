Shawn Mendes posts photos with cuddly animal as girlfriend Camila Cabello leaves hilarious comment

Recent rumours of a break-up between Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend, fellow singer Camila Cabello, have not dampened Mendes' mood to have a little fun. On Sunday (Oct 20), the 21-year-old took a selfie with the quokka, a small marsupial native to Rottnest Island off Western Australia.

He posted the photo with the adorable quokka on his official Instagram account with the caption: "I met a Quokka!!!" Cabello, 22, joined in the fun by commenting: "I love this picture of us".

Mendes, who held a sold-out concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium earlier this month, is in Australia for the latest leg of his world tour.

Mendes and Cabello had just refuted the break-up rumours when Cabello poked fun at a story alleging proof of it taking place when she wrote on her Instagram story: "Well when...were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes"?

Meanwhile, he posted a photo on Instagram of her kissing him on the cheek while he was hugging her, with a single black heart as the caption. Cabello left four heart-with-arrow emojis in the comments.