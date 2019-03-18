Shawn Mendes bags five prizes at Juno Awards

TORONTO - Shawn Mendes has received a high five from Canadians, bagging five trophies at the Juno Awards, the nation's equivalent of the Grammys, over the weekend.

His haul included artist, album and songwriter of the year.

Mendes was a no-show at the event in London in Ontario but repaid the faith of his fans, performing In My Blood via a video link from Europe, where he is currently on tour.

That song was named single of the year at the Junos.

The album win is a reward for not staying in his comfort zone.

Of his self-titled album, he had said previously: "When I look back, I'll be excited to see that when I was 19, I wasn't stuck in one genre; rather, I was experimental and exploring music and my taste.

"I feel like out of all my albums, this is the most honest and truthful one yet. It's so easy to fall into the trap of taking yourself too seriously."

Among other Juno winners, Avril Lavigne took the Fan Choice Award.