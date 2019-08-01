Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing in public

This is the summer of love for pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (both above), who have been spotted and photographed numerous times over the past few weeks kissing and behaving intimately in public.

Canadian singer Mendes, 20, and Cuban-American artist Cabello, 22, were spotted at Miami Beach kissing in the ocean and a pool on Monday.

The two musicians have been friends for several years, first collaborating on I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015 on Mendes' album.

While rumours of sparks between the two circulated then, they seemingly remained friends, interacting regularly with each other on social media.

In June, a new collaboration track, Senorita, was released.

The steamy music video once again ignited dating rumours - only this time, it seemed to be true.

Several days after the release of the video, it was reported that Cabello and her ex-boyfriend - British dating coach Matthew Hussey - broke up.

Hussey was also said to be blocking comments on his social media accounts about Cabello and her new release with Mendes.

Last month, a fan filmed Mendes and Cabello kissing in public and the video was posted on Twitter.

Two weeks after the video was taken, another fan spotted them kissing at a Tampa cafe and uploaded the clip to Twitter.

While Mendes and Cabello have shied away from confirming their relationship to the media, they have made few attempts to hide their budding romance.