Shaw opens 9th cineplex at Paya Lebar Quarter

Shaw Organisation's new cineplex at Paya Lebar Quarter had its soft opening last Friday. Located within the mixed-use development's PLQ Mall, the new space has 12 screens, the most of any multiplex in the eastern part of the island.

Shaw Theatres PLQ, Shaw Organisation's ninth cineplex, features an Imax screen, which promises sharper images, and two premium Lumiere halls, offering luxuries such as wider, reclinable seats and a USB charging port.

The nine regular halls will have laser projectors that offer a brighter, clearer image.

PLQ Mall is located in Paya Lebar Road, next to Paya Lebar MRT station.

Shaw Organisation declined to reveal the seating capacity.

To mark the opening of the new cinema, the organisation will screen a series of classic films from actor-director P. Ramlee, made in Shaw's Malay Film Production studios in the 1950s and 1960s.

The run will kick off with the English-subtitled Ibu Mertua-ku (My Mother-in-Law, 1962) on Oct 26.

In addition, 500 free movie tickets will be available tomorrow to those who queue at Shaw Theatres PLQ from 9.30am, limited to two free tickets a patron.

From Thursday to Sept 11, free treats such as popcorn, chicken bites, movie premiums and discount coupons will be given for every two tickets purchased, limited to 200 redemptions each day.

There will be special promotional rates for a limited time period for Lumiere tickets at $15 (usual price $18) off-peak and $20 (usual price $23) peak for 2D tickets; and $18 (usual price $21) off-peak and $23 (usual price $26) peak for 3D tickets.

Director of Shaw Organisation Mark Shaw said in a statement: "We have just started on a complete overhaul of Shaw Theatres Lot One and Shaw Theatres Balestier. Both will reopen for business with brand new looks in 2020 and 2021 respectively."

•For more details, go to www.shaw.sg