Sex Bomb singer Tom Jones, 79, says only grandmothers fancy him now

In his mega 1971 hit She's A Lady, Tom Jones sings: "And the lady is mine."

Now 79, the British crooner still has a wandering eye but admits that it is mostly the grandmothers who have an affection for him now.

Jones, who was married to his school sweetheart for 59 years - she died in 2016, told Sunday People that "some have my name written across their chest".

The coach on ITV's talent show The Voice may have better luck with a movie about his life, given that Bohemian Rhapsody, about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and Rocketman, about Elton John, have done well in cinemas.

"I hope they find a Welsh actor to play me and not a singer. They should leave the singing to me - that's all I ask," he recently told an interviewer.

The Sex Bomb singer made the leap to stardom from humble origins as a coal miner's son in Wales.

His magnetic stage persona was a hit with women and his many flings included a dalliance with Miss World Marjorie Wallace.

She was stripped of her title because she was seen kissing him on a beach in Barbados.

Those affairs upset his wife - with whom he has a son - but she never left him.

Jones and Elvis Presley were also good friends.

But Jones refuses to have any communication with a son born from a very brief affair with a model in 1987.

Now 32, Mr Jonathan Berkery told an interviewer that the two should meet, not to discuss any financial help from Jones but to establish a link before it is too late, given the singer's age.