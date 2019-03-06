Seungri's text messages handed over to the authorities

SEOUL • Kakao Talk messages, reportedly detailing how BigBang singer Seungri told staff of his Burning Sun club to hook up VIP clients with prostitutes, have been handed over to an anti-corruption and civil rights commission.

According to allkpop portal, the whistle-blower, from a South Korean cable channel, feels that some of the messages - from December 2015 - seem to point to police corruption and, hence, decided not to go to the police.

But a report in lifestyle portal Soompi said the police have now asked the commission to hand over the messages, setting the stage for a potential showdown between the two agencies.

Pundits expect the commission could settle any issue of possible conflict of interest by turning over the messages to a prosecutor instead of the police.