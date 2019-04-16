Seungri to be arrested over prostitution in 2017 Philippines birthday party?

SEOUL - Former BigBang singer Seungri may now be wishing that he did not hold a birthday party in the Philippines in 2017.

The police revealed on Monday (April 15) that an arrest warrant for Seungri is among the steps they are mulling over in the next stage of their probe, reported portal soompi.

Talk has swirled that he arranged for eight professional escorts to attend the bash, and that the women had sex with the guests, including would-be investors.

The police, who have interviewed the women, said the latter admitted that they engaged in sexual activities but denied that they were paid.

But the police believe that the payment was already built into the all-expenses-paid trip to the Philippines.

Seungri, 28, has already been booked for distributing an obscene photograph, and is also being probed for misdeeds, from tax evasion to embezzlement of funds.

The police also want to know how he financed the Philippines party that reportedly cost 600 million won (S$715,000).

The K-pop scandal, which broke in January, has led to the arrest of singer Jung Joon-young, 30, and the withdrawal from showbiz by four artists, including Seungri and Jung.