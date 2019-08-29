Seungri released after more than 12 hours of police questioning over gambling in Las Vegas

The respite for former BigBang singer Seungri lasted 65 days.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), he turned up again for questioning at a Seoul police station, this time over his overseas gambling.

"I am sorry for causing worry again," he told the reporters outside the station.

Seungri was previously investigated over alleged misdeeds from procurement of prostitutes for would-be investors to embezzlement of funds from the Burning Sun nightclub.

He said on Wednesday he would cooperate fully with the authorities, but declined to answer media questions linked to reports that he was a VIP guest at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on four occasions.

He is said to have incurred losses of more than US$1 million (S$1.38 million).

After his interrogation that lasted more than 12 hours, he was released at around 10.20pm.

"I apologise once again for causing worries," he told the reporters.

The police are set to question Yang Hyun-suk, former head of YG Entertainment which manages BigBang, on Thursday (Aug 29).

He reportedly used money from shows held by YG artists in the United States to fund his Las Vegas casino outings.

Arriving at the police station, he, like Seungri, fended off all media questions, saying only that he would share what he knew with the authorities during questioning, reported the Koreaboo portal.

The authorities have reportedly asked for help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US to gather evidence from the casino.