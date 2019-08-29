Seungri questioned over alleged overseas gambling

SEOUL• The respite for former BigBang singer Seungri lasted 65 days.

Yesterday, he turned up again for questioning at a Seoul police station, this time over his alleged overseas gambling.

"I am sorry for causing worry again," he told the reporters outside the station.

Seungri was previously investigated over alleged misdeeds from procurement of prostitutes for would-be investors to embezzlement of funds from the Burning Sun nightclub.

Yesterday, he said he would cooperate fully with the authorities, but declined to answer media questions linked to reports that he was a VIP guest at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on four occasions.

He is said to have incurred losses of more than US$1 million (S$1.38 million).

Yang Hyun-suk, former head of YG Entertainment which manages BigBang, is scheduled for questioning today.

He reportedly used money from shows held by YG artists in the United States to fund his Las Vegas casino outings.