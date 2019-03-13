Seungri linked to secretly filmed sex videos

SEOUL • Another day, another shock: BigBang singer Seungri has been linked to a fresh scandal.
Jung Joon-young, 29, a K-pop singer, illicitly taped sex videos and shared them via mobile messenger group chats that included Seungri, local broadcaster SBS reported on Monday.
The chats show that 10 women had been secretly filmed, The Korea Herald cited the broadcaster as saying.
Jung is also reportedly included in a group chat in which Seungri, 28, allegedly told a Burning Sun club employee to procure sexual favours for clients.
In the latest revelation, Jung, around end-2015, reportedly told his friend that he had sex with a woman. When his friend asked for a video clip as proof, Jung sent a three-second clip, according to SBS.
He also reportedly shared photographs and videos of women who were unconscious, and footage of body parts of waitresses in hostess bars.
Jung's agency said it was checking the facts with the singer while SBS said the police had been provided with the evidence.
-
Fall from grace
-
This has not been a good year for Seungri. The 28-year-old K-pop singer, who is the youngest member of South Korean boyband BigBang, has been beset by one scandal after another, leading to an announcement on Monday that he has decided to quit show business.
Here is a timeline of the major events leading to the shock announcement.
JAN 28
MBC News Desk reports that staff of Burning Sun were accused of assaulting a customer in November last year. The Seoul nightclub was owned by Seungri at that time.
The clubgoer claimed he saw a woman being sexually harassed and asked for security guards to help. Instead, the staff allegedly assaulted him.
The nightclub came under subsequent police investigation over whether it was a hot spot for drug distribution and sexual harassment.
FEB 16
At a concert in Seoul, Seungri says: "I'm sorry for causing any disappointment to so many people and I'm reflecting on what happened. Despite there being a controversy, I didn't act responsibly. As I'm a celebrity, I'll think and act more carefully from now on. I want to apologise for not showing modesty and for acting carelessly."
FEB 17
Burning Sun reportedly stops operations.
FEB 23
Seungri holds a solo concert at The Star Theatre in Singapore.
FEB 27
The singer is questioned by the police for more than eight hours over allegations of drug use and provision of sexual services to VIP customers of Burning Sun.
He says he will cooperate with the South Korean police and apologises through YG Entertainment, his management agency, for "issues that have been raised over the past month".
FEB 28
Seungri cancels his upcoming concerts in Jakarta and Osaka.
MARCH 8
YG Entertainment confirms the singer will enlist in the military on March 25, according to lifestyle portal Soompi.
MARCH 10
Reports say the singer has been charged with providing prostitutes to foreign investors at his private club.
MARCH 11
Seungri announces his decision to quit show business. He writes on Instagram: "I think it is right for me to retire from this industry. I will cooperate (with) ongoing investigations and clarify every suspicion."
According to lifestyle portal allkpop, YG Entertainment issues a statement saying that he uploaded the post without consulting it first, adding: "It has still yet to be decided whether or not his contract will be terminated. We will let you know once the situation is figured out."
MARCH 12
Seungri is reportedly among the recipients of sex videos sent by K-pop singer Jung Joon-young, who is said to have illicitly taped the videos and shared them via mobile messenger group chats.
Benson Ang
Even before this latest twist in a long list of woes, Seungri had announced he would be quitting show business.
In a K-pop industry where management agencies have tight control over what their artists do, he seems to have made the decision on his own.
Commenting on his Instagram announcement on Monday that he would bow out to protect the boyband's reputation - amid a police probe into his procurement of prostitutes for VIP clients of his Burning Sun club, the group's management agency YG Entertainment said it had not been consulted.
According to entertainment portal allkpop, a statement from YG said: "We have confirmed that Seungri has released a message to the public about retirement.
"It was something that he uploaded himself without consulting YG Entertainment first.
"It has still yet to be decided whether his contract will be terminated."
But not all K-pop fans are convinced that Seungri, who has been booked by the police as an agent for prostitution, acted alone in crafting his retirement post and that YG was in the dark.
Talk has swirled that the singer was actually booted out by YG, to protect the money-spinning BigBang brand name.
The other members of the boyband, who are serving military service, have not commented on the scandal so far.
But that has not prevented their fans from asking members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung to either leave the group, or come together to force Seungri out - before news broke of his exit.
Seungri's scheduled enlistment for military service this month will not be derailed by the police booking, according to the army.