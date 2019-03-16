Seungri, Jung Joon-young surrender mobile phones

SEOUL • Seungri and Jung Joon-young have turned in their mobile phones to the authorities.

This was revealed by the two K-pop artists after they were released yesterday from marathon questioning by the police.

Seungri has been booked for procuring prostitutes for VIP customers of his Burning Sun club, while Jung allegedly shared sex videos with artists, including Seungri, via a group chat. Ten women were filmed without their consent.

According to South Korean media sources, Seungri, 28, who quit boyband BigBang on Monday, said he had asked for a deferment of his enlistment for military service, which was slated for this month.

"I am putting in a request for the conscription delay today. If I'm allowed, I want to fulfil my responsibility in cooperating with the investigation," he added.

His police questioning, which began on Thursday, stretched 16 hours, almost double the duration of a previous interview in February.

Police are also looking into allegations - linked to the club - of drug use, rape, tax evasion and ties with law enforcement.

Jung, 30, who has also announced his show-business exit, told reporters that he was full of remorse over the scandal. His questioning took 21 hours.

There had been talk that he filmed a girlfriend a few years ago and that he had told the police then that he had lost his mobile phone. The case was dropped over a lack of evidence.

The fallout from the scandal has also seen the retirement this week of two other artists - rock band FT Island's Choi Jong-hoon, 29, and boyband Highlight's Junhyung, 29.

Speculation is now swirling over whether pop-rock band CNBlue's Lee Jong-hyun, 28, could be next.

Yesterday, his agency said he would be taking time out to reflect on his behaviour after he admitted that he had viewed sex videos shared by Jung.

According to FNC Entertainment, Lee, who is serving military service, had initially denied doing so.

But after broadcaster SBS named him among the artists who had seen the videos, FNC spoke to him again.

This time, he confessed and admitted that he had also made crude remarks about the women filmed.