Seungri in court, arrest warrant could come on Tuesday afternoon

SEOUL - Seungri and his legal team are likely to know later this Tuesday (May 14) afternoon whether a Seoul court will grant an application from prosecutors to arrest the former BigBang singer.

According to Korean media, the 28-year-old, wearing a black suit, turned up in court at around 10am on Tuesday, together with former Yuri Holdings chief executive Yoo In-suk.

The duo face allegations, from procuring 12 prostitutes for Japanese investors in 2015 to embezzling 530 million won (S$612,000) from nightclub Burning Sun.

Seungri did not answer questions from reporters waiting outside the court.

His star has fallen further after the police revealed that he also booked prostitutes at least three times for himself.

According to the soompi portal, he contested the claim, saying that he knew one of the women but a police probe showed that money was paid to her agency.

This revelation has led to debate online over whether Seungri should also be charged for activities done in the privacy of his home. But many feel that prostitutes enter the sex industry not voluntarily but are controlled by pimps.

Seungri is also said to have paid for social escorts to attend his birthday bash in the Philippines in 2017.

His court appearance on Tuesday marks the latest chapter in the K-pop scandal that broke in January.

Two other artists - Jung Joon-young and Park Yoo-chun - have already been arrested over illegal taping of women in sex acts and drug use respectively.