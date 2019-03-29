Seungri charged with sharing obscene photo

SEOUL • Former BigBang singer Seungri is in deeper trouble.

Already booked for procuring prostitutes for would-be investors of the Burning Sun club, he was charged by the police yesterday with distributing a secretly taken photo, reported The Korea Herald.

The 28-year-old shared the obscene photo with another artist and others in a group chat.

It is not known if the photo came from singer Jung Joon-young, 30, who was arrested last week over charges of taping women in sex acts and sharing the footage.

The latest news comes after Seungri gave an interview last week to explain that he was just an investor in Burning Sun. He said if illicit activities - from drug use to tax evasion - had occurred there, he was also a victim, as an investor.

His comments that he arranged for women to party with Singapore socialite Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, in the Arena club in 2015 drew a sharp rebuttal from her. Ms Lim said she had spent time only with her friends at the club.

Yesterday, the police slapped more charges on Jung, who was arrested last week over the filming of women in sex acts and distribution of the footage.

Former FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon, 29, faces a new charge of sharing illicit videos on top of a previous charge of bribery to cover up his drink-driving.