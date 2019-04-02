Seungri charged over embezzlement

SEOUL • It was the Monday blues for Seungri and Choi Jong-hoon as the police booked them on new charges.

Former BigBang singer Seungri and Yuri Holdings chief executive Yoo In-suk are said to have embezzled money from their club Monkey Museum, with portal Soompi reporting that the police are probing over how much money was taken.

Seungri and Yoo launched the club in 2016.

Seungri, 28, has already been booked for procuring prostitutes for would-be investors of the Burning Sun club and sharing an obscene photograph.

Former FT Island member Choi, 29, is in hot water for filming, and sharing, a sex video.

Choi, who reportedly also shared sex videos shot by other people, has also been booked for bribery to cover up his drink-driving in 2016.

Meanwhile, an acquaintance of Seungri has revealed that the singer also arranged for sexual favours in other settings, news outlet Ilyo Shinmun reported.

It added that the police spoke to the acquaintance last Thursday and Saturday. The Korea Herald cited the Ilyo Shinmun report in saying that prostitutes were procured for Seungri's birthday party in the Philippines in 2017, when he was visiting for business, and for would-be investors at Club Arena in Seoul.

The report added that the acquaintance was in charge of managing the prostitutes, paying them four million won (S$4,800) each for overseas trips, and two million won for domestic assignments.