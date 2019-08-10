Seungri alleged to have lost big in Las Vegas

SEOUL • Summer just got hotter for Seungri.

The former BigBang singer, along with former YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk, is feeling the heat after claims surfaced that they gambled in Las Vegas.

The latest allegation adds to others that Seungri has already been hit with, such as the procurement of prostitutes for would-be investors and embezzlement of funds.

According to an Aug 8 episode of news show Newsroom, Seungri was a VIP guest at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on four occasions, chalking up losses of more than US$1 million (S$1.38 million).

Yang, who stepped down from YG recently after its artists were implicated in a growing K-pop scandal, was said to have frequented the same casino on 11 occasions and lost more than US$500,000.

The Korean authorities reportedly have started an inquiry, with punters expecting them to tap the customer records kept by the casino to build their case.

The K-pop scandal, which started in January, has seen the exit of several artists and caused embarrassment for others.

Psy, for example, said he was at a dinner attended by Yang and disgraced Malaysian businessman Jho Low, but rubbished any talk that he was aware of any improper activity that night.