Sequel to Train To Busan in the works

Get ready for another zombie attack as the director of South Korean hit film Train To Busan confirmed on Monday that a follow-up movie is in the works.

The sequel to the 2016 zombie action flick, which saw passengers in a moving train face off against zombies, will reportedly be an extension of the first film and revisit the zombie outbreak that the original featured.

However, this time, the movie will focus on the whole country and how it deals with the aftermath of the apocalypse.

The team behind the sequel is using the working title of Bando, according to online reports, and hopes to start shooting next year.

The original movie featured well-known actors like Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok and Jung Yu-mi in an ensemble performance.

However, the sequel will not bring back the cast of the first film, said director Yeon Sang-ho.

Train To Busan was a massive hit, breaking box-office records in South Korea. It drew more than 11 million cinemagoers, grossing US$83 million (S$114 million) domestically and about US$46 million internationally.

In Singapore, the movie was the top-performing Asian title in 2016, earning more than $4.4 million a month into its release.