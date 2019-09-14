Sequel to The Handmaid's Tale a hit

NEW YORK • Fans are happily turning a new chapter, with sales of Margaret Atwood's The Testaments, her highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, already topping 100,000 copies.

The Testaments was released on Tuesday and returned readers to the dystopia of Gilead.

According to Doubleday, combined sales for print, e-book and audio editions exceed 125,000 copies in the United States alone.

That is the biggest opening of this year for Doubleday's parent company, Penguin Random House, the country's largest publisher.

Reviews have been strong for The Testaments, which Atwood said she wrote in response to readers' curiosity and concerns about the rise of American President Donald Trump.

The million-selling The Handmaid's Tale was published in 1985 and sales have surged in recent years, helped by Mr Trump's election and the acclaimed Hulu television adaptation.

As of Thursday afternoon, The Testaments was at No. 2 on Amazon.com.

