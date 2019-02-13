Selena Gomez posts photos of her at best friend's bachelorette party

Pop singer Selena Gomez, who was back on social media in January after a four-month hiatus, continued her return on Instagram as she posted several photos of her spending last weekend with other female pals at her best friend Courtney Barry's bachelorette trip, at a beach in Mexico.

She captioned the pictures, "My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs Lopez".

Ms Barry replied, " I love you" in the comments. She is the founder and president of a social media and marketing agency and is due to wed her fiance Sam Lopez.

Gomez also attended Ms Barry's bridal shower in January.

The 26-year-old singer-actress underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus-related organ damage. She was reportedly hospitalised last October due to complications from the transplant and also sought treatment for her mental health during her time away from social media.