Selena Gomez posts photos of her at best friend's bachelorette party

Pop singer Selena Gomez (left) posted several photos at her best friend's bachelorette trip in Mexico.
Pop singer Selena Gomez (left) posted several photos at her best friend's bachelorette trip in Mexico.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SELENAGOMEZ
Published
9 hours ago
rueyyan@sph.com.sg

Pop singer Selena Gomez, who was back on social media in January after a four-month hiatus, continued her return on Instagram as she posted several photos of her spending last weekend with other female pals at her best friend Courtney Barry's bachelorette trip, at a beach in Mexico.

She captioned the pictures, "My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs Lopez".

Ms Barry replied, " I love you" in the comments. She is the founder and president of a social media and marketing agency and is due to wed her fiance Sam Lopez.

Gomez also attended Ms Barry's bridal shower in January.

The 26-year-old singer-actress underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to lupus-related organ damage. She was reportedly hospitalised last October due to complications from the transplant and also sought treatment for her mental health during her time away from social media.

Topics: 

Branded Content