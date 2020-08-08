Selena Gomez cooks up a storm in new streaming series

LOS ANGELES • American singer Selena Gomez has been cooking up a storm during the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Disney Channel star is now ready to share her hilarious and sometimes embarrassing efforts with the rest of the world.

In the new show Selena + Chef, famous chefs appear remotely to teach Gomez to cook dishes ranging from omelettes to octopus.

The 10-episode unscripted series gets its debut on the HBO Max streaming platform next Thursday.

It was shot using remote cameras inside Gomez's kitchen in her Los Angeles area home, where the Lose You To Love Me (2019) singer was staying home with her grandparents and three friends.

"I thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down," Gomez, 28, told television reporters during a preview on Wednesday.

"This was an opportunity to make people smile. I hope they are going to laugh because I look like a fool," she said. "I love cooking. I just don't know how to do it all the time."

Spills, burns and sometimes inedible dishes emerge as chefs appear on screen from their own kitchens to teach Gomez to tackle pasta, tacos, cookies and other meals.

Top chefs who will appear on the cooking show include Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre and Roy Choi.

The octopus did not go so well.

"People really didn't like that," Gomez recalled.

And the French omelette turned out to be more complicated than she envisaged.

"It was difficult because I am so used to doing it the American way," said Gomez, whose 185 million Instagram following is one of the largest in the world.

She said she has made several of the dishes again since filming ended, but when asked what she was best at whipping up fast, she kept to her old favourites.

"I can kill PB and J," she said of her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

REUTERS