Selected Grammy Award winners

Lady Gaga poses with her Grammy trophies in the press room during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 10, 2019.
Lady Gaga poses with her Grammy trophies in the press room during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 10, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

Record of the Year - This Is America (Childish Gambino)

Album of the Year - Golden Hour (Kacey Musgraves)

Song of the Year - This Is America (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist - Dua Lipa

Best Pop Solo Performance - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) (Lady Gaga)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - Shallow (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Best Pop Vocal Album - Sweetener (Ariana Grande)

Best Rock Album - From the Fires ( Greta Van Fleet)

Best Rap Album - Invasion of Privacy (Cardi B)

Best Country Album - Golden Hour (Kacey Musgraves)

