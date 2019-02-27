Seinfeld's sports car a fake?

NEW YORK • It was not a laughing matter for comedian Jerry Seinfeld when he found out that a 1958 Porsche Carrera Speedster he had bought could be a fake.

He had paid US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million) for it in 2013 and is now suing a California dealer for damages.

The suit comes weeks after Seinfeld himself was sued by another company - over the car's authenticity. It had bought his car for US$1.54 million in a 2016 auction, USA Today reported.

"Mr Seinfeld, who is a very successful comedian, does not need to supplement his income by building and selling counterfeit sports cars," the lawsuit against the dealer said.

The lawsuit noted that he owned one of the world's largest collections of Porsche models.

He had never done business with the California company before it approached his agent over a deal for the vintage vehicle.

The suit added that Seinfeld had put trust in the dealer's certificate of authenticity.