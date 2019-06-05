Security uproar after fans book rooms in same Cambodia hotel where Twice singer Tzuyu stays

How did the fans know where Twice singer Tzuyu stayed during her Cambodia vacation?

Worse, how did one person reportedly manage to book a room next to hers?

These security concerns were raised by fans of the popular South Korean girl group after news came that Tzuyu's trip to the South-east Asian country, with her family for a holiday and charity work, had not gone unnoticed by folk there.

Tzuyu turns heads with her sweet face, a fact acknowledged by critic TC Chandler who anointed her as the second most beautiful face in 2018.

But while fans are fine with others taking wefies with Tzuyu, they draw a line at extreme invasion of privacy, reported the Koreaboo portal.

They blasted the culprit who revealed where she stayed, with some wondering if it was a tactic to drive up publicity for the hotel.

A video posted online showed that Tzuyu was caught off-guard when she returned to the hotel and was mobbed by overzealous fans who gave her a birthday cake.

A hotel security guard whipped out his mobile phone to snap photos, instead of ensuring that the hotel's guest was not accosted.

Amid the backlash, those who booked rooms in the hotel to be closer to Tzuyu said they were only spending their own money, and clarified that they did not behave badly, like loitering outside her room.

But that explanation was not acceptable to fans who noted that a celebrity is especially vulnerable when she is taking personal time out.

Without minders or bodyguards, a situation can get out of hand and people can get hurt in any commotion.

Tzuyu reportedly played it calm in Cambodia whenever she was spotted, accepting requests for wefies, a response which prompted most people to move on happily after the photo-taking.