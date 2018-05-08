Second Singapore show for Sam Smith

British pop star Sam Smith will play a second night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 3.

All tickets to the Grammy-and Oscar-winning English singer-songwriter's initial show on Oct 2 were sold out in less than an hour after they went on sale to the public last Thursday.

Gig promoter Midas Promotions, who is organising the show with Unusual Entertainment, declined to reveal the number of tickets for both shows.

While the venue can hold up to 12,000, major concerts at the venue usually draw 6,000 to 11,000 fans.

Tickets for the new date, priced at $128 to $348, go on sale today at 10am through Sports Hub Tix ticketing channels (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg) and all SingPost outlets.

The concerts will be Smith's first in Singapore.

Like with many popular concerts here, a Straits Times check found that scalpers are re-selling his Oct 2 tickets online for as much as $1,767, five times the original price of the most expensive ones.

The shows are part of the singer's The Thrill Of It All World Tour, which will also see him perform in other Asian cities such as Bangkok, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo.

The tour is named after his second album, which went to No. 1 worldwide after its release last year.

Smith, 25, is known for songs such as Stay With Me and Money On My Mind from his 2014 debut album, In The Lonely Hour.

The bachelor first came to prominence in 2012 when he sang on Latch, a hit song by British electronic duo Disclosure.

He has since won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Stay With Me, and an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award for Writing's On The Wall, his 2015 theme for the James Bond film, Spectre.

In 2014, he picked up two prominent British music awards - the Brit Critics' Choice Award and the BBC's Sound of 2014 prize.