Second show added for South African comedian Trevor Noah's Singapore debut

SINGAPORE - After a sold-out first show, South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah has added a second show on the same night of his debut stand-up comedy gig here on Aug 19.

Held at the Star Theatre, the first show will be at 7pm, the second show at 9.30pm.

Tickets for the 9.30pm show went on sale on Thursday (May 30). Limited tickets, from $108 to $198, are still available via Sistic, on its hotline 6348-5555 or at all Sistic authorised agents.

The shows here are part of Noah's Loud And Clear tour, which will also see him making stops in Hong Kong and Japan.