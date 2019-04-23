Second episode of Game Of Thrones screened earlier in Germany by mistake

BERLIN - The leak did not come from hackers but from Amazon Prime Video.

On Sunday (April 21), fans of Game Of Thrones could watch the second episode of the final season six hours early due to an "error", the company said.

"We regret that for a short time Amazon customers in Germany were able to access episode two of season eight of Game Of Thrones," BBC cited an Amazon spokesman as saying.

"This was an error and has been rectified."

But before this early disclosure was plugged, the episode was uploaded to several websites, leading to advanced sharing of plot details.

The same screw-up also popped up in the United States last week when the first episode was accessible to DirecTV Now subscribers four hours early.