Search for missing singer called off

MONTREAL • Search-and-rescue workers have called off a search for a German pop star who went missing while on a cruise off Canada's coast.

The 33-year-old singer, Daniel Kueblboeck (above), was believed to have jumped off the Aidaluna cruise ship about 200km north of St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.

A passenger was seen throwing himself into the sea on Sunday and the search of the vessel then established that the singer was missing, the cruise line added. He was travelling on his own and was not on tour, according to the same source.

A military helicopter and a surveillance aircraft were sent to the area, as well as two ships, reported Agence France-Presse.

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that the "difficult decision" was taken to end the search on Monday morning, "given the short survivability time due to the temperature of the water at this time of year".

Kueblboeck made headlines as a contestant in talent show Germany Seeks The Superstar in 2003, reported BBC. He went on to appear in a number of reality television shows, including Let's Dance in 2015.