Sean Penn, 59, weds actress, 28

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood actor Sean Penn has reportedly married his Australian-American actress girlfriend Leila George, 28.

The actor, who turns 60 this month, is 32 years older than George and is the same age as her mother, Italian-Australian actress Greta Scacchi.

News of the marriage broke after a friend congratulated them on Instagram and uploaded a photo of what seemed to be the couple's hands and their rings, Entertainment Tonight reported last Saturday.

Avengers actor Josh Brolin congratulated the couple in the comments as well. The post has since been taken down.

The couple have been dating for about four years.

George, who has been in films like 2018's Mortal Engines, is the daughter of actor and producer Vincent D'Onofrio and actress Scacchi.

Penn has been married twice previously. His first marriage to pop superstar Madonna ended in 1989 after four years. They have no children together.

His second marriage was to House Of Cards (2013-2018) actress Robin Wright, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship. They married in 1996 but divorced in 2010. They have a daughter, actress and model Dylan Frances, 29, and a son, Hopper Jack, 27.

Before George, Penn had dated actress Charlize Theron, but they broke up in 2015.