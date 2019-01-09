Screen Test: A painful postmortem of Brexit and a patchy series centred on descendants of the Romanoffs

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR

BBC First (Starhub Channel 522) and BBC Player (www.bbcplayer.com)

3 out of 5 stars

THE ROMANOFFS

Amazon Prime Video

3 out of 5 stars

Brexit: The Uncivil War , feels like a postmortem performed while the patient is still alive, and is just as painful.

This new BBC film dramatises the political manoeuvring on both sides of Britain's 2016 referendum on quitting the European Union. It dissects the reasons behind the Vote Leave campaign's victory - a political earthquake that is still producing aftershocks.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch plays political strategist Dominic Cummings, the real-life evil genius hired by the Leave camp to convince voters to say yes.

What resulted was an onslaught of misinformation to foment xenophobia - for example, stoking fears of a tsunami of immigration - and mislead Britons about how much money they pay into the EU versus the considerable benefits they get, not to mention the economic and financial benefits of remaining in the bloc.

Behind the campaign: an unholy alliance among the far-right UKIP party, Eurosceptics from the ruling Conservative Party, and Tory leaders driven less by ideology than ambition.

What the 125 minute film does well is capture the myriad reasons people voted to leave. Focus groups held by both sides serve as a vox populi, showing how the vote split demographically, and often in ways that were irrational and self-sabotaging.

You can see the filmmakers trying to be even-handed. But inevitably, it is the Leavers who come off looking worse. Depending on the viewer's own politics, this will either be hilarious, infuriating or depressing.

The movie also shines a light on the dark arts of micro-targeted advertising to appeal to such groups. The overall message - about the dangers of this technology and the pitfalls of populism - hasn't been addressed nearly enough in popular entertainment.

At the same time, it leans too hard into the farcical tone and its main character, Cummings. Aside from being a walking trope (the same misanthropic genius the actor plays in Sherlock), the depiction may buy too much into Cummings' own spin about how much his tactics really influenced the outcome.

Doing so ignores factors such as randomness, irrationality and incomplete information, which make it hard to appraise events in recent history. The movie doesn't make things all that much clearer.

Television anthology series have been making a comeback in recent years, and the requirements for success seem to be a robust unifying theme, sufficient variety from one episode to the next, and some consistency in quality across the board.

The Romanoffs starts off well enough with its first few episodes.

Each of the eight revolves around a person who believes he or she is descended from the royal family executed in the Russian revolution - but this is interpreted loosely enough that the stories span different genres, tones and countries.

Its creator, director and writer - Mad Men's Matthew Weiner - certainly assembled enough star power, with actors such as Aaron Eckhart, John Slattery and Diane Lane appearing across multiple episodes.

Weiner loves an artfully-staged set and doesn't settle for anything less than stunning cinematography. But the best instalments are the ones that focus less on visuals than more on human psychology and surprising turns in interpersonal relationships.

The first, The Violet Hour, does just that. Eckhart is the nephew of a xenophobic old lady, Anushka (Marthe Keller), and is waiting for her to die so he can inherit her fabulous apartment. But a Muslim girl hired as her carer - played by Ines Melab - disrupts everyone's plans.

Another, The Royal We, looks at what happens when two people unhappily married are presented with a chance to cheat.

These and other chapters also hint at the double-edged sword of thinking you come from a great-but-tragic line of Russian royals.

But episodes such as House Of Special Purpose - starring Christina Hendricks as an insecure actress trapped on a nightmare TV set - and Panorama, about a journalist falling for the mother of a sick boy, feel more like throwaway film-school experiments.

The Romanoffs is worth dipping into, but don't hesitate to skip a few and fast-forward liberally.