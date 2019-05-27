Screaming fans greet K-pop stars

Fans of K-pop stars such as boy-band Winner and female soloist Hyolyn saw their idols in the flesh at a red carpet event on Saturday, the first day of music festival Hallyu-PopFest here.

The annual festival brought together some of K-pop's top performers, including popular group Super Junior, for a two-day concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Hordes of fans, many of whom were pressed against barricades outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium and clamouring to snap photographs of the celebrities, screamed as their idols walked past at around 3.30pm.

Adoring fans chanted four-piece group Winner's name even before they reached the red carpet.

Other acts that graced the event included girl groups GWSN and Oh My Girl, boy groups A.C.E and Nu'est, and rock band N.Flying.

All the artists performed on Saturday night, with the exception of A.C.E, which performed at an afternoon showcase the same day.

Groups such as Super Junior, Monsta X and Kard were slated to perform at the concert yesterday.