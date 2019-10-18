Scorpions, Whitesnake to play at Rock Festival

Classic rock fans, get ready to wave your lighters in the air - German rock pioneers Scorpions and English rock veterans Whitesnake will return to Singapore to perform at Singapore Rock Festival II.

The music festival will take place at Fort Canning Park on March 4 next year.

Formed in 1965, Scorpions feature guitarist/founder Rudolf Schenker and singer Klaus Meine and are one of Germany's most enduring music exports. Known for songs such as Wind Of Change (1990) and Still Loving You (1984), the band have released 18 albums, including the most recent one, Return To Forever, in 2015.

The quintet have performed several times in Singapore, most recently in 2016 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. That gig was part of the band's 50th anniversary worldwide tour.

Whitesnake, who have been around since 1978, made their name with songs such as Here I Go Again (1982) and Still Of The Night (1987). The sextet released their latest and 13th album, Flesh & Blood, earlier this year.

Fronted by singer David Coverdale, they last performed in Singapore at Fort Canning Park in 2011, their only concert here.

The double-header is a sequel to LAMC's Singapore Rock Festival, staged at Fort Canning Park in 2014.

The two-day festival's line-up had included bands such as grunge stalwarts Alice In Chains, shock-rocker Rob Zombie, hard rockers Alter Bridge and nu-metal band Korn.

Tickets for next year's rock festival start at $158 and go on sale for LAMC subscribers and the bands' fan clubs at 10am on Tuesday through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg). Public sales start at 10am on Wednesday.