Scenes featuring Celine Ma - who needed 11 stitches in October attack - cut from TVB show

Celine Ma needed 11 stitches after she was attacked by Hong Kong protesters in October.

Now, the TVB actress, 52, has suffered further "cuts", with her scenes in drama Wonder Women removed.

The Hong Kong broadcaster is afraid that local viewers will boycott the show if Ma, who reportedly has voiced her support for the police, is still featured, pundits believe.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have had violent clashes with the police over the past few months.

In the October incident, Ma was in Mong Kok when she came across a group vandalising a Bank of China automated teller machine.

When she started filming the act with her mobile phone, she was sprayed in the face and someone hit her with a tennis racquet.

According to the On.cc portal, Ma was careful not to further inflame tensions or cause trouble for TVB when she was asked about the Wonder Women cuts.

"I didn't portray a police officer in the drama but all my family members in the show are cops.

"I was just a guest star, and I didn't have that many lines," she said.