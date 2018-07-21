Scare-fest

What can be more terrifying than seeing a ghost or a zombie? If you ask singer-actor Nathan Hartono, it is having to shoulder the lead role for the first time in a mainstream movie.

Speaking to The Straits Times and other local media, the star of the upcoming When Ghost Meets Zombie says: "It was really scary going into this film. This whole thing is a learning experience for me because I'd never done this before."

He certainly does not count his cameo role in last year's Chinese New Year comedy The Fortune Handbook as prior film experience.

The 26-year-old says: "That was just me and a bunch of friends hanging out and having fun for half a day. Now, there is a lot more to do in terms of workshopping and learning about my character."

Yip Wai Yee