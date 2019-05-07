Scandal-hit Roy Kim allowed to go to US to attend graduation?

SEOUL - Roy Kim's agency has doused speculation that the ballad singer has returned to the United States to attend his graduation ceremony.

According to the soompi portal, he was said to be in Washington, DC, to prepare for examinations at Georgetown University and graduation on May 15.

That prompted netizens to ask why Kim - who has been booked by the police for distributing illegal photographs via chatrooms - was allowed to travel out of the country.

Last month, the 25-year-old was asked to return to South Korea from the US for police questioning.

He was one month away from graduation - he enrolled in the well-known university in 2013 - when he was swept up by the K-pop scandal.

Last month, students in Georgetown University petitioned the school to take a tough stand against questionable behaviour and suspend the singer.

Yesterday, his agency clarified his whereabouts, saying: "Roy Kim is currently in Korea with his family.

"We are checking with him about his graduation."