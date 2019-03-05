Say hello to Affleck, Hunnam and Hedlund at Marina Bay Sands

Actors Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund will be in Singapore on Friday to meet fans.

The stars of Netflix original film Triple Frontierwill greet fans at the Digital Light Canvas at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, along with Chuck Roven, one of the film's producers.

To reserve a spot at the event, fans can RSVP their attendance via WhatsApp. Send your text message in this format - , and - to 9338-4207.

Collect the free tickets at the Triple Frontier registration counter at Digital Light Canvas, a digital art exhibit at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

In the action thriller, the three actors play former Special Forces operatives who reunite with other operatives to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone in South America.

American actor Affleck, 46, directed, co-produced and starred in the political thriller Argo (2012), which won the Oscar for Best Picture. He also played Batman in the movies Suicide Squad and Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, both released in 2016.

Hunnam, 38, an English actor and model, is best known for his role as Jackson "Jax" Teller in the television drama series Sons Of Anarchy (2008 to 2014), while Hedlund, 34, an American actor and model, has been in films such as fantasy flick Pan (2015) and sports drama Friday Night Lights (2004).

Triple Frontier, which will be released on March 13 on Netflix, is directed by Academy Award nominee J.C. Chandor.

It is co-written by Chandor and Academy Award winner Mark Boal, who wrote the screenplay for the 2008 war thriller film The Hurt Locker.