Satirical TV show returns - with Trump, Johnson as puppets

LONDON • Spitting Image, the ground-breaking British satirical television show that used grotesque puppets to skewer politicians and public figures, returned last Saturday after a 24-year break - with Mr Boris Johnson and Mr Donald Trump in its sights.

The British Prime Minister and United States President are among 100 characters immortalised in foam latex for a new series for streaming service BritBox, alongside Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In its 1980s heyday, Spitting Image's silly and often crass sketches brought politics to a mass audience and provided an outlet for anger against the right-wing reforms of then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as well as then US President Ronald Reagan.

The show ran from 1984 to 1996 and drew in 15 million viewers a week at its peak.

Co-curator Roger Law said it was a "good time" to bring it back as the social upheaval of that time "is not dissimilar with what's going on now", citing divisions in Britain over Brexit.

The new programme pulls no punches against Mr Trump, who is shown in the first episode trying to make a deal with an actual corona-virus and then asleep as his snake-like extended anus writes angry tweets.

The show - which will be written and aired weekly to keep it topical - had to be hastily updated after Mr Trump last week contracted Covid-19 and portrays him complaining about being quarantined with his wife Melania.

Closer to home, PM Johnson is shown as a bumbling idiot controlled by his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, an alien overlord with a throbbing head.

In other scenes, Prince Harry searches in vain for a job in Los Angeles, while Disney executives discuss whether to create a "black Yoda" in response to demands for racial justice.

Lead writer Jeff Westbrook, of The Simpsons (1989 to present) and Futurama (1999 to 2013) fame, said he hoped viewers would see the new series as "satire, rather than cruelty".

"I don't set out to really offend people," he said at a preview, adding that the show was "a little bit whimsical and silly".

PM Johnson said he was not averse to his rubber double, adopting the same tack as previous politicians who claimed to like their puppets.

"I saw a big poster and I have to say I thought he looked considerably better than me," he told ITV News.

"But I think they've been too kind, they need to go back to the drawing board and have another go. It's far too flattering in my general view."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS