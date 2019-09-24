Sartorial hits and misses

If there is one thing to take away from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday evening (yesterday morning Singapore time), it is that you can always bounce back from a fashion faux pas.

Actresses Mandy Moore and Emilia Clarke have had their rough moments on the red carpet in the past, but turned things around with an elegant pink-and-red ensemble and a plunging navy gown respectively.

On the other hand, there are folks such as Amy Poehler - this year in a frumpy shiny jumpsuit - who just cannot seem to make the right sartorial decisions.

In a sea of safe choices at this year's Emmys, here are some of the best and worst looks.