Santana, CCR's John Fogerty join younger acts like Jay-Z and Janelle Monae at Woodstock 50

NEW YORK (AFP) - Contemporary heavyweights including Jay-Z and Chance The Rapper will headline this year's Woodstock festival marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary event.

Veteran artists who played at the 1969 festival in upstate New York - considered a definitive moment in pop culture history - are also on the line-up set for Aug 16-18, including Santana, John Fogerty, Country Joe McDonald and Canned Heat.

The 2019 edition of peace, love and music will span the genres, in a bid to appeal to fans of the original weekend - where icons including Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin jammed in the pouring rain - as well as today's young concert-goers.

This three-day event to be held in Watkins Glen, New York is separate from one slated for the same weekend at the first festival's site, about 185km away.

Fogerty, frontman of legendary rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, tweeted his delight: "Come join me on my 50 Year Trip at Woodstock 50. I was there 50 years ago in 1969 and I'm back to celebrate 3 days of Peace, Love, & Music."