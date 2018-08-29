Sandi Tan's award-winning documentary Shirkers to premiere here in October

SINGAPORE - Shirkers, the award-winning documentary by Singapore-born film-maker Sandi Tan, will premiere in Singapore on Oct 20 at Capitol Theatre.

It won the Best Director award for World Cinema Documentary at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in January.

The film by the former Straits Times film critic draws on footage Tan made for a movie in 1992 as a 19-year-old, footage which only resurfaced a few years ago. It centres on the movie Tan never completed. A friend of hers back then had disappeared with the 16mm film reels.

With the release of Shirkers, the Singapore Film Society will launch a media campaign "Finding the Lost Shirkers" to help Tan reach out to the former cast and crew of her original film and invite them to the screening.

This is in conjunction with the 60th anniversary celebration and fundraiser of the Singapore Film Society at Capitol Theatre on Oct 20 from 6.30pm. More details on ticketing and a post-screening dialogue will be announced by mid-September.

The society's vice chairman David Lee said in a statement: "It is extra meaningful that Sandi, our former SFS member, is premiering her debut documentary feature at our milestone 60th anniversary celebration."