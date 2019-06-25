Samuel L. Jackson furious over Nick Fury's eyepatch on right eye

Nick Fury is furious indeed.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, who played the director of peacekeeping agency S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, lashed out on social media after the latest posters from the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, showed Fury wearing his trademark eyepatch on different eyes.

He wrote on Instagram, "Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F*** IS GOING ON HERE???!!!", with the hashtag #headsgonroll. He added in another hashtag that the eyepatch should be on the left eye.

In the movie, Captain Marvel, which was released in March and starred Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Fury lost his left eye after he was blinded in that eye by Danvers' cat/Flerken, Goose.

Some netizens joked that the Nick Fury wearing the eyepatch on the wrong eye could be one of the Skrulls, the extraterrestrial shapeshifters appearing in the Captain Marvel film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in Singapore on July 2. Hopefully, cinemagoers will get to see Fury wearing the eyepatch on the right, or correct, eye.