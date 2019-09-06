Sammi in no hurry to see Andy Hui go back to work

HONG KONG • When Andy Hui turned up at his wife Sammi Cheng's recent concerts in Hong Kong, the crowds booed at him.

The singer was caught kissing TVB actress Jacqueline Wong in April, with the latter now reportedly studying in the United States to escape the backlash.

Hui's concerts were also canned after sponsors withdrew support and it is still uncertain when he can stage a comeback.

But that is not an issue for Cantopop queen Cheng, who told Oriental Daily that she is no rush to see him return to the stage.

Repeating the stand she took when the cheating scandal broke, she said Hui must take the necessary time to reflect on what he has done and reboot his life priorities.

"For everything, there is a process. I am in no hurry to see him return to work," she told reporters at a charity function in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Cheng herself is in no hurry to return to the spotlight, after her 13 shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Targeting a December return, she said: "We will never be able to earn all the money in the world. We should instead take a rest during a suitable time."

While her two-week holiday in Europe after her concerts allowed her to forget about work stress, she said the vacation was still demanding because of all the long walks she took.

"I am not young anymore," said Cheng, 47, who plans to take courses during her downtime.