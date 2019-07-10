Sammi Cheng urges fans to go green at her upcoming concerts

Sammi Cheng has been posting updates on her Instagram on her preparations for the concerts, including working out and maintaining her vocal cords.
If you are planning to buy bouquets of flowers for Sammi Cheng for her upcoming concerts, donate the money instead to the Hong Kong Cancer Fund.

That is the call made by the Cantopop queen in a video clip on her official Instagram account. She will be holding 13 concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum from Friday (July 12) to July 27.

In another clip on Instagram, the 46-year-old superstar said that her concerts would not provide pong pong sticks for fans as she noted that providing everyone with two pong pong sticks over 13 concerts would produce about 260,000 pieces of garbage after the events. She suggested downloading an app and using mobile phones to light up the concerts.

The Beautiful Life singer said that she and her agency made the decision in a bid to go green and save the environment.

Cheng has been posting updates on her Instagram on her preparations for the concerts, including working out and maintaining her vocal cords. She lost her voice at her concert in 2016.

She also looked cheerful in the social media updates as she seemed to have moved on from the April cheating scandal involving her husband, singer Andy Hui, and actress Jacqueline Wong.

